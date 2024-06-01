U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

