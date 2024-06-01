U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $125.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.2 %
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 143.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,553 shares of company stock worth $2,255,920. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $8,158,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at $494,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
