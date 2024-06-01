UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

