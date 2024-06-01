UBS Group Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $185.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $235.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.52.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average is $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.36 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,123,000 after buying an additional 159,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,951,000 after buying an additional 244,599 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

