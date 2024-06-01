UBS Group Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $220.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $229.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

