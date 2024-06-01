UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,137,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,897,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,952,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

