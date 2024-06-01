UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $28,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,832,000 after purchasing an additional 74,852 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UFP Industries by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,415 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

UFPI stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

