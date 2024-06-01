UGE International (CVE:UGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$1.00. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

Get UGE International alerts:

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered UGE International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGE International

UGE International Stock Performance

Shares of CVE UGE opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.78. UGE International has a 1 year low of C$0.50 and a 1 year high of C$2.03.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that UGE International will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International

(Get Free Report)

UGE International Ltd. develops, builds, finances, owns, and operates commercial and community solar facilities in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It also provides energy storage services; and engineering and consulting services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.