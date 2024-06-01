UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UMH. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27.

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

