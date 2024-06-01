United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBI

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $25.66 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.