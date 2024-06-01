United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United States Cellular Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.45. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,395,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

