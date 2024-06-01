UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading 2.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $546.00 to $559.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $493.87 and last traded at $492.63. Approximately 1,014,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,167,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.65.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $3,210,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 93.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $489.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.37. The firm has a market cap of $456.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.