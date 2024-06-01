Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $187.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.60.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $189.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $189.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

