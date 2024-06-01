Universal Health Services, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:UHS)

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the health services provider will earn $13.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.49. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

Read Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $189.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $21,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.