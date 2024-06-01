Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE UHS opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $189.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

