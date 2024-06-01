Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $1,341,024. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $27,233,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $2,992,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

