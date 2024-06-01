US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after buying an additional 71,928 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WSBC

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.