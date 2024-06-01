US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

LYV opened at $93.73 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

