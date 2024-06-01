US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

