US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 601,003 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Aegon by 13,452.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 125,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 122,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AEG stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

