US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celanese alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Up 0.5 %

CE stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CE shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CE

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.