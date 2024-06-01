Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 117,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 515,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 5.89% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

