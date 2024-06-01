Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

VMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $251.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $1,796,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

