Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Stock Position Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.94 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01.
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
