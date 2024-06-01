Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.36 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 122,546 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after purchasing an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after purchasing an additional 244,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

