Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $204.00 at Bank of America

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $240.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.36 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

