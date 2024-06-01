Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Down 3.5%

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $193.43 and last traded at $193.45. Approximately 123,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 901,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.50.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $203.84. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

