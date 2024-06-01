Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Stock Up 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

VTR opened at $50.26 on Thursday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.