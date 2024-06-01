VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 2.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.04. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $227.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on VRSN

Insider Activity

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.