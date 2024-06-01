Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total transaction of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,915,503.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,168 shares of company stock valued at $6,377,853. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $455.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.01 and a 1 year high of $457.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.