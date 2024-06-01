Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Up 8.3%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.18. 462,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 78,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Virax Biolabs Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Featured Articles

