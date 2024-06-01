Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Trading Down 1.5%

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 16,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 12,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 4,424.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

