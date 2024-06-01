Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $38.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,199 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -317.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

