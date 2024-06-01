Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO James H. Ballengee Buys 15,277 Shares

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee bought 15,277 shares of Vivakor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $20,929.49. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,381,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vivakor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIVK opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Vivakor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

