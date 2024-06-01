W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $959.44.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $921.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $961.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $910.38. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $641.95 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.