Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.