Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

