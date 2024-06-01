Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Wacker Neuson stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Neuson
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.