Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Wag! Group

In related news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wag! Group news, insider Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $50,053.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,361,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $38,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,167,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,455 shares of company stock valued at $589,968. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PET shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PET opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.01. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

