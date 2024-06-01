Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 521,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Waldencast Price Performance

Shares of Waldencast stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Waldencast has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,278,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Waldencast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 4,075,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 144,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waldencast by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

