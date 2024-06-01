Walter P. Hanley Acquires 484 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) VP Walter P. Hanley purchased 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $20,226.36. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 96,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,836.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.03 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.