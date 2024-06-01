Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

