Wedbush Weighs in on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of HST opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

