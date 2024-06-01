Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WEG stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. WEG has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. WEG’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

