Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $111.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $103.69 on Thursday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

