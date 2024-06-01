Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives $40.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,937,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Articles

