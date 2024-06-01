WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBCP stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

WesBanco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Free Report ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

