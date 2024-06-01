Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wesfarmers Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Wesfarmers has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.82.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
