West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of West Fraser Timber worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $90.17.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.