WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WestRock by 119.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 300,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,732,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in WestRock by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

