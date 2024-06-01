Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the April 30th total of 1,026,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 890.8 days.

WTSHF stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.5375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

