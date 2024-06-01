Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 29.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 61,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.03 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

